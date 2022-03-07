 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
$500 DONATED TO SKDS

$500 DONATED TO SKDS

Dodge County Catholic Financial Life Insurance Chapter 0048 matched $500 with St. Katharine Drexel School's Glitz Event on Feb 5. From left, Mary Rohde, Patty Lange, Mateo Hafenstein, Marcie Bleich, Bernie Hafenstein, Jim Hafenstein, Lizzie Rohde, and Vicki Valdez Hafenstein.

 BERNIE HAFENSTEIN/Contributed

