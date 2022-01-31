 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

$500 DONATED TO SPECIAL TOUCH

  • 0
$500 DONATED TO SPECIAL TOUCH

The Beaver Dam Knights of Columbus Saint John XXX111 Council, Jim Hafenstein, left, donates $500 to Nancy Maleck Hodgson of the Special Touch Ministry of Dodge County on Jan. 21. Proceeds from their Tootsie Roll Drive for the intellectually disabled.

 JIM HAFENSTEIN/Contributed

Related to this story

Most Popular

PETS OF WEEK: Tigger and Ole

PETS OF WEEK: Tigger and Ole

Tigger is a 2-year-old dog Tigger is a sweet dog, about 65 pounds. He’s smart and can’t wait to learn new things and likes to cuddle. He’s goo…

PETS OF WEEK: Snoopy and Baby

PETS OF WEEK: Snoopy and Baby

Snoopy is a large, mixed breed dog. He is just over 4-years-old. He was surrendered because his owner could not give him the time he needed. H…

Senior Activities: Jan. 31-Feb. 6

Community Activities & Services Department, in The Watermark, 209 S. Center St., Beaver DamBusiness hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday thro…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News