$500 DONATED TO THE ARC

Catholic Financial Chapter 48 in Beaver Dam matches $500 in funds raised during a Nov. 14, 2022, Culver’s fundraiser for The Arc of Dodge County on Jan. 10. CFC secretary/treasurer Bernie Hafenstein, right, presents the donation to, from left, Arc members Sue, Amy and Randy Wallintin, Tiffany and Marne Berndobler, Kathy Armstrong, Jan Breitweiser.

 BERNIE HAFENSTEIN

