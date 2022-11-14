 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
$500 DONATED TO THE FOOD PANTRY

$500 DONATED TO THE FOOD PANTRY

On Nov. 10, the Baraboo Area Chamber of Commerce presents a bag of non-perishable items and $500 to the Baraboo Food Pantry. Proceeds from the chamber's member appreciation hog roast in September. Pickled Pig Cookers donated its fee to the pantry. From left, Dennis Lindsay, president of the pantry; Josh Quinn and son Holden, representing Baraboo Sysco Foods and Pickled Pig Cookers; and George Althoff, executive director of the chamber.

 BARABOO AREA CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

