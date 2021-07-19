$500 DONATED TO TRAP TEAM

WAUPUN — The Atwater Conservation Club presented a $500 donation to the Waupun Warriors Trap Team, a Club Sport affiliated with the Waupun Area School District on July 6. The club is composed of about 20 youth ranging from 10 years to near college age and the seasonal sport runs from March to July. Its purposes are to introduce participants to organized shooting sports, firearm safety and a conservation ethic. Funding and volunteering are always needed. For more information, email waupuntrap@gmail.com.