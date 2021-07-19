 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
$500 DONATED TO TRAP TEAM
0 Comments

$500 DONATED TO TRAP TEAM

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
$500 DONATED TO TRAP TEAM

Coach Gary Schulz of the Waupun Warriors Trap Team, center, accepts a $500 donation from Atwater Conservation Club officers, Doug Cronin, left, and Grant Duchac on July 6 to assist with the team’s expenses.

 JEFF DUCHAC/Contributed

WAUPUN — The Atwater Conservation Club presented a $500 donation to the Waupun Warriors Trap Team, a Club Sport affiliated with the Waupun Area School District on July 6. The club is composed of about 20 youth ranging from 10 years to near college age and the seasonal sport runs from March to July. Its purposes are to introduce participants to organized shooting sports, firearm safety and a conservation ethic. Funding and volunteering are always needed. For more information, email waupuntrap@gmail.com.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News