$500 IN PRODUCTS DONATED TO PAVE

On April 8, the Exchange Club of Beaver Dam donates $500 worth of food, paper products, and toiletries to PAVE in recognition of April as child abuse prevention month. Exchange sponsors "Believe in the Blue" which asks people to wear blue on each Monday in April to recognize and prevent child abuse. From left, Stacey Berg, PAVE; Kay Appenfeldt, Kelly McMillan, Teri McMillan, LeaAnn Harris, PAVE.

 TERRY APPENFELDT/Contributed

