550 students attend safety camp

The Sauk County Health Department hosted its annual Rural Safety Day Camp in- person May 10-11 at the Sauk County Fairgrounds, with a virtual session on May 12, due to high temperatures. The event covered these rural safety topics: chemical, fire, insect/plant, electrical, seat belt/roll over, internet, gun, farm equipment, small/large animal, water, bike/helmet, and ATV/UTV safety and was attended by about 550 students.