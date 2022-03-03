 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

$5K DONATED FOR BATTING CAGE

  • 0
$5K DONATED FOR BATTING CAGE

The Fall River Pirate Foundation continued its strong support of the Fall River School District by donating $5,000 to the district at a Jan. 27 high school basketball game. The $5,000 will be put toward the purchase of an outdoor batting cage at the Prairie Street Athletic Complex. From left, Judy Robbins, Katrina Blevins, Doug Waterworth, Matt Schroeder, Fall River athletic director Cody Schultz and Brian Frank.

 JIM KELSH/Contributed

Related to this story

Most Popular

PETS OF WEEK: Bo and Zara

PETS OF WEEK: Bo and Zara

Bo is 9-month-old, 25-pound mixed breed smaller dog who needs a home. He is active, happy, loves attention and learning new things. Bo is good…

PETS OF WEEK: Arthur and Samson

PETS OF WEEK: Arthur and Samson

Arthur is a 4-year-old beagle mix brought in as a stray. He is very sweet, super gentle and has very kind eyes. He’s very calm, lovable and en…

PETS OF WEEK: Dudley and Dagwood

PETS OF WEEK: Dudley and Dagwood

Dudley is 11-years-old, a terrier, American pit bull/mix. He came in as a stray. This happy-go-lucky senior dog needs a home. He’s good with o…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News