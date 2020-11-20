$5K DONATED FOR FIRE CADET TRIP
The Portage Public Library, 253 W. Edgewater St., will switch to curbside pickup services only beginning Monday.
$2,100 DONATED TO CASA
The Greater Sauk Community Foundation has awarded $13,510 in grants to 16 area nonprofits in three counties including three Portage nonprofits…
The Sauk County Conservation, Planning and Zoning Department will hold a free agricultural plastics recycling drop off event from 10 a.m. to n…
The Dorf Haus Supper Club in Roxbury, will be closed for onsite dining on Thanksgiving Day but will offer Thanksgiving-to-go dinners for $20. …
“You signed on the same dotted line we all did.” This is one of the most impactful statements Marine Corps veteran, Sgt. Don MacLeod, has ever…
Tumbled Rock Brewery & Kitchen, S5718 Highway 136 and DL, Baraboo, will host its first annual Thanksgiving Baraboo Community Dinner from 1…
Habitat for Humanity of Wisconsin River Area has received funding to allow the organization to expand their home repair program for area veterans.