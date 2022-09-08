 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
$5K DONATED FOR LITTLE LEAGUE TEAM

Jahnke’s Piggly Wiggly in Juneau held a fundraiser in July for the Clyman Canners Baseball Program including Register Round-Up, brat fry, silent auction and annual pig roast. Jahnke’s Piggly Wiggly owner, Dan Jahnke, presents a $5,000 donation for the installation of a new Little League Field and upgrades to the park in Clyman. From front, left, Ellie Kreuger, Jahnke, Gracen Krueger; back row, Rob Deglow, Kyle Krueger, Neal Kolhoff, Easton Wolt, and Owen Cotter on Aug. 29.

 DAN JAHNKE

