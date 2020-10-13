$5K donated to add K-9 officer

Didion donated $5,000 to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office fundraising campaign to add a fourth K-9 unit to its team, according to an Oct. 8 press release. This donation helped to push the Sheriff’s Office over their goal of $20,000, which now allows for a $20,000 matching gift from an anonymous local business.

“We feel it’s part of our duty as an area business to support local law enforcement in their efforts to safeguard our neighborhoods. It benefits our employees and their families both where they live and work,” said Riley Didion, president of Didion.

Since it’s considered a specialty unit, most law enforcement agencies do not include K-9s in their general budgets. It costs about $40,000 to purchase a police dog, get the necessary initial training for the dog and handler, acquire and install special equipment in a squad car, maintain certifications, and care for the dog.

“Our K9 program is only operable because of community donations, so donations like this one are critical for us. We are so grateful and humbled by Didion’s and the community’s response,” said Deputy Derek Jesko, Columbia County Sheriff’s Office Deputy and K9 handler.

Even though the department has reached its initial goal, the need to maintain the program persists in covering ongoing expenses like continued training and veterinarian bills. If interested in contributing, call Lt. Cory Miller at 608-742-4166, ext. 3305.