$5K DONATED TO AREA FOOD PANTRIES

Jahnke’s Piggly Wiggly in Juneau, held a fundraiser for area food pantries in November to include register round up, donations, and food bag purchases. The fundraiser raised $5,000 and sold more than 250 food bags. The proceeds were divided equally at $1,000 each to St. John’s in Juneau, St. Stephen’s in Horicon, Sacred Heart Parish in Horicon, Bethany in Hustisford, and The Gathering Source in Juneau. From left, Bruce Wadman, Sandy Brewer, Tim Weisensel, Dan Jahnke Piggly Wiggly; Bernie Mueller, Pastor Jon Loescher and Ross Roeseler on Dec. 12.

