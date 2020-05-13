$5K DONATED TO PANTRY
Related to this story
Most Popular
By declaration of President John F. Kennedy, May 15 is Law Enforcement Officer Memorial Day and the week it falls in is Police Week. The men a…
Hospital offers COVID-19 testing by appointment
Reedsburg Public Library staff are pleased to announce that pickup of library materials will be made available beginning May 4, in accordance …
Beaver Dam reminds residents that grass clippings can not only clog storm drains, which can cause localized flooding, but also cause degradati…
WAUPUN — As Waupun Memorial Hospital continues to closely monitor the spread of COVID-19 in the communities it serves, the hospital is startin…
April 24, would have been Teach Children to Save Day, but was cancelled as schools are practicing online learning due to the Stay at Home orde…
WMTV releases 2020 Crystal Apple Winners and Honorable Mentions. The NBC15 Crystal Apple award is marking its 25th year in 2020. WMTV will cel…
BANK DONATES $5K TO PANTRY
4GK Plastics takes over existing plant in Endeavor