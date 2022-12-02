$5K DONATED TO PRAIRIE RIDGE

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
On Dec. 1, Farmers & Merchants Union Bank team members presented Prairie Ridge Health Foundation in Columbus with a $5,000 donation to purchase new pulmonary function testing equipment for use by its respiratory therapy and occupational health departments. To donate, contact Kristi Line at 920-623-1370 or visit prairieridge.health/doante. From left, Amanda Emery-Morris, FMUB; Kristi Line, PRHF; Jamie Hendrix, PRHF; John Russell, PRH; Randy Bobholz, FMUB; June Waterworth, FMUB Board of Directors; Samantha Petrie, FMUB. For more information, visit fmub.bank.

