Wollersheim Distillery released three unique spirits on Jan. 29 and are available at Wollersheim and online at wollersheim.com for local pick-up.
Every five years the Reedsburg Public Library develops a strategic plan to meet the community’s emerging library needs. This year, the library…
The John E. Miller American Legion Auxiliary 146 of Beaver Dam seeks candidates to go to Badger Girl State.
The Dodge County delegates to the Wisconsin Conservation Congress seek one or more high school age youth interested in becoming involved with …
Compeer Financial’s Fund for Rural America, the Farm Credit Cooperative’s giving program, has awarded 73 Farmers Market Grants, totaling $64,9…
Compeer Financial, a Farm Credit cooperative with local offices in Baraboo, Beaver Dam and Prairie du Sac, has appointed Ashley Ahl of Merrill…
MPTC board accepting applications for members
The owners of Wilderness Resort honored four employees for going above and beyond in their jobs, according to a Jan. 26 press release.