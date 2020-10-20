$5K GRANT AWARDED FOR FOOD PROGRAM

Bank of Wisconsin Dells awarded Central Wisconsin Community Action Council, Inc. with a $5,000 grant provided through a partnership with the Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago on Oct. 19. Funds will support CWCAC’s food assistance program, ensuring food security to those who were impacted the most by the pandemic. The Bank of Wisconsin Dells has branches in Wisconsin Dells, Lake Delton and Portage. For more information, visit dellsbank.com or call 608-253-1111. Pictured are Fred Hebert, left, and Scott Rockwell.