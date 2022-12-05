 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

$5K in grants awarded to re-roof picnic shelter

  • 0
$5K in grants awarded to re-roof picnic shelter

From left, Jake Sexton, Columbia Wind; Columbus Mayor Mary Arnold; Eric Cotter, Rotary Club of Columbus/Fall River; Jennifer Hildebrandt, Drexel Building Supply; Henry St. Maurice, Rotary; Keith Batenhorst, DBS; Jerry Lentz, city of Columbus; KB Hodge, city of Columbus; Kyle Ellefson, city of Columbus; Brandon Bledsoe, city of Columbus; Jack Elsnes, Apex Clean Energy.

 AMY SANDOW

COLUMBUS — Columbia Wind awarded a $2,500 grant for materials and labor and Drexel Building Supply made a $2,500 matching grant in materials to the Columbus City Council to re-roof the picnic shelter at Rotary Park. On Dec. 2, interested parties celebrate the project. The new metal roof will extend the usable life of the facility that has stood for more than 50 years as an asset to the community.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

PETS OF WEEK: Tulip and Addison

PETS OF WEEK: Tulip and Addison

Tulip is a 9.5-month-old Great Pyrenees mix. The females can be anywhere from 80-100 pounds full grown. She was surrendered because her owner …

PETS OF WEEK: Morticia and Eulalie

PETS OF WEEK: Morticia and Eulalie

Morticia is a 4-month-oldblack-mouth/hound puppy. She seems kind, loveable and just and easy-going girl. She loves attention and to snuggle. M…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News