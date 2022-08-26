5th annual Fall Festival and Tater Trot 5K & 2 mile walk set

FRIESLAND — Alsum Farms & Produce, N9083 Highway EF, Friesland, will host its fifth annual Fall Festival and Tater Trot 5K Run and 2 Mile Walk on Saturday, Sept. 10, to benefit Local FFA Chapters and “provide a unique opportunity to learn about the nutritional and economic benefits of Wisconsin potatoes,” said Nikki Jedlowski, event coordinator. “Potatoes are versatile and a good-for-you food that fuels performance for everyday athletes and those seeking an active lifestyle.”

Run/walk route begins and ends at Alsum and will be marked along the course. To register, visit https://go.wiscnews.com/alsum.com/tater-trot or print a registration form from https://go.wiscnews.com/alsum.com/story and mail with payment to Alsum Farms & Produce, Attn: Nikki Jedlowski, PO Box 188, Friesland, WI 53935.

Registration categories include individuals, ages 12 and older, $25; ages 11 and younger, $15; free Kids Fun Run. Packet pick up is available from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sept. 9 at Alsum.

On Sept. 10, registration is 7:30-8:45 a.m., top three males and females awarded in each category, strollers welcome. The Kids Fun Run race around the potato shed starts at 8:55 a.m. and the 5K and 2-mile walk starts at 9 a.m.

Other events include a Farm Fresh Produce & Cambria-Friesland Chamber of Commerce Member Vendor Market, photo op and meet “Spudly,” Alsum potato samples, fruit and water post-race, free parking

For more information, visit alsum.com.