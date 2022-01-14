5th Biennial Wings & Water exhibit on display

River Arts, Inc. held a nationwide call for artists seeking artwork that explores concepts of wings and/or water. They received hundreds of submissions and accepted 58 artists from 21 different states into the Fifth Biennial Wings & Water exhibit.

The Fifth Biennial Wings & Water will be on display during exhibit hours from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Jan. 20-March 11 Monday-Friday, except when schools are closed, at the River Arts Center, 105 Ninth St., Prairie du Sac and by appointment at 608-643-5215. The exhibit is free and open to the public.

A public reception will take place from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Jan. 20 when juror Mary Dickey will announce the award recipients with many of the artists in attendance. A livestream of the awards will be available at 6 p.m. on the River Arts Inc. Facebook page.

For more information about the exhibit, including safety precautions, visit riverartsinc.org/wings5.