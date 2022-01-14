 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5th Biennial Wings & Water exhibit on display
0 Comments

5th Biennial Wings & Water exhibit on display

  • 0
“Ballet Dancer” by Pokey Park from Tucson, Arizona.

“Ballet Dancer” by Pokey Park from Tucson, Arizona.

 RIVER ARTS/Contributed

River Arts, Inc. held a nationwide call for artists seeking artwork that explores concepts of wings and/or water. They received hundreds of submissions and accepted 58 artists from 21 different states into the Fifth Biennial Wings & Water exhibit.

The Fifth Biennial Wings & Water will be on display during exhibit hours from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Jan. 20-March 11 Monday-Friday, except when schools are closed, at the River Arts Center, 105 Ninth St., Prairie du Sac and by appointment at 608-643-5215. The exhibit is free and open to the public.

A public reception will take place from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Jan. 20 when juror Mary Dickey will announce the award recipients with many of the artists in attendance. A livestream of the awards will be available at 6 p.m. on the River Arts Inc. Facebook page.

For more information about the exhibit, including safety precautions, visit riverartsinc.org/wings5.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Community

Christmas tree collection

City of Beaver Dam residents that receive contracted solid waste collection services from the city, may place Christmas trees and boughs to th…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News