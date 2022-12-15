 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
$6,400 RAISED FOR LOCAL FIRE DEPARTMENTS

$6,400 RAISED FOR LOCAL FIRE DEPARTMENTS

Mayville Piggly Wiggly held a Round Up at the register in October to raise funds for five fire departments, Mayville, Kekoskee, Iron Ridge, Horicon, Theresa. Donations of $1,280 each were made on Nov. 22. From left, Jason Keller, Mark Tesch, Stacie Gerth, Warren Stanke, Brad Marx, Curt Schmidt.

