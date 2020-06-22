$6.75 million federal grant repairs Merrimac Bridge
$6.75 million federal grant repairs Merrimac Bridge

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation will receive a $6.75 million federal grant to complete the last phase of the Merrimac Bridge rehabilitation.

The grant was made under the Infrastructure for Rebuilding America program. It will cover about half the cost of the remaining work to upgrade much of the existing rail bridge over the Wisconsin River, which will extend its life and increase its capacity.

The project to rehabilitate the bridge will increase its carload capacity to 286,000 pounds at 25 mph and extend its life by 40 years. Work on the bridge is expected to begin in 2021, and is scheduled for completed in 2022.

