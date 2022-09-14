 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
$6,900 DONATED TO FARMERS ANGEL NETWORK

Pam Coy and Larry Crawford of Viking Village Foods present Brenda Statz of Farmers Angel Network, center, with a $6,921.71 check of the proceeds from the store’s Aug. 31 Kretschmar Rib Cookout on Sept. 7.

 PAM COY

