6 Royall students recognized

Plank Road Publishing holds a contest annually for students from kindergarten to eighth grade to illustrate the cover of the May/June Music K8 Magazine. Thousands of entries were turned in January from around the world and the winning cover was a seventh grade student from Kentucky. Six Royall School District fifth and sixth graders were selected as finalists and honorable mentions in the contest. Plank Road Publishing selected 515 covers to be recognized as outstanding. For more information or to view the submissions, visit musick8.com.