6-week caregiver workshop offered

Aging & Disability Resource Center of Columbia County will host Powerful Tools for Caregivers, an educational program designed to help family caregivers take care of themselves while caring for a relative or friend, from 1-3 p.m. Fridays for six weeks, Sept. 25-Oct. 30 at Health and Human Services, 111 E. Mullett St., Portage.