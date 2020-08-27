 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
6-week caregiver workshop offered
0 comments

6-week caregiver workshop offered

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Aging & Disability Resource Center of Columbia County will host Powerful Tools for Caregivers, an educational program designed to help family caregivers take care of themselves while caring for a relative or friend, from 1-3 p.m. Fridays for six weeks, Sept. 25-Oct. 30 at Health and Human Services, 111 E. Mullett St., Portage.

Participants will learn to reduce stress, improve self-confidence, better communicate feelings, increase their ability to make tough decisions and locate helpful resources. Cost is $15 book donation fee. Masks are required.

To register, call Shari at 608-742-9219, space is limited.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News