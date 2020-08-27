6-week caregiver workshop offered

Aging & Disability Resource Center of Columbia County will host Powerful Tools for Caregivers, an educational program designed to help family caregivers take care of themselves while caring for a relative or friend, from 1-3 p.m. Fridays for six weeks, Sept. 25-Oct. 30 at Health and Human Services, 111 E. Mullett St., Portage.
Participants will learn to reduce stress, improve self-confidence, better communicate feelings, increase their ability to make tough decisions and locate helpful resources. Cost is $15 book donation fee. Masks are required.
To register, call Shari at 608-742-9219, space is limited.
