60 cases of water available for fundraising

First Presbyterian Church of Baraboo will give away 100% spring water in recyclable cartons to local non-profit groups for their fundraisers. The product, Just Water, teaches how important it is to choose reusable and recyclable beverage containers.

Just Water cartons are made from 49% paper and 40% plant-based plastic, totaling 89% renewable content. They put 74% less carbon emissions into the air as opposed to similarly sized plastic bottles.

The church’s Green Team, a committee of adults and students who search for ways to encourage their community to care for the earth, received a $3,000 grant from the Presbyterian Church USA for the Just Water project.

Three Baraboo students kicked off the project April 27 by introducing it to their church family and to St. Joseph’s Catholic middle school students

Non-profit groups wishing to request a supply of Just Water for a fundraising project can call the church at 608-356-5945, from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday-Friday; 60 cases of eight bottles each are available.