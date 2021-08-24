Related to this story

Most Popular

Community

Medicare workshop planned

The Dodge and Jefferson County benefit specialists will host ABCs of Medicare workshop from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22 at the Watertown Seni…

Community

Teachers college host reunion

Dodge County Teachers College alumni will host a reunion for everyone who attended the college with social hour at 3 p.m. and dinner at 4 p.m.…