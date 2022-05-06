 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
650 PORK CHOP DINNERS SERVED

650 PORK CHOP DINNERS SERVED

Getchel-Nelson American Legion Post 210 in Waupun, held its annual spring-time pork chop dinner on April 23 where, from left, Floyd Smit, Frank Kreuziger, Wayne Kastein and Day Prey, grilled about 650 take-out meals. Funds help support veterans, student scholarships and American Legion baseball.

 LARRY DUER/Contributed

