$65K conservation funds available for local farmers

Adams County receives state funding to support local farmers using conservation practices on their farms annually. This year, Adams County was allocated $65,000 from the state’s SEG fund budgeted for environmental purposes. These SEG funding dollars can be distributed by county land and water conservation departments directly to farmers. The funds help pay farmers to implement conservation practices that support profitable farming and sustainable natural resource management.

The Adams County Land & Water Conservation Department seeks farmers who want to use this money for on-farm conservation practices in Adams County. For more information or interested farmers, contact Carolyn Pralle at 608-339-4275 or carolyn.pralle@co.adams.wi.us.

The funding goal is to help farmers succeed financially while protecting natural resources like soil and water.

One of the most common uses is nutrient management planning. The Adams County LWCD can offer cost-sharing for nutrient management at a rate of $40 per acre.

Farmers often use the cost-share money to pay for soil testing and to cover the costs of writing and implementing their nutrient management plans over time. Farmers can hire qualified professionals like Crop Consultants and Professional Soil Scientists to write the nutrient management plans. Or, farmers can write their own plans after completing a short training course through the Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection.

SEG funding can also support farmers by cost-sharing other conservation practices.

Information on the 2023 SEG funding allocation at https://datcp.wi.gov/Documents2/SWRM2023JointAllocationPlan.pdf.

Information on AC-LWCD at co.adams.wi.us/departments/land-water-conservation.