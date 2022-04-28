$6K donated for nursing scholarships

FOND DU LAC — Moraine Park Foundation received a $6,000 certified nursing assistant scholarship donation from SSM Health on April 15. The scholarship is given on behalf of SSM Health St. Agnes Hospital, SSM Health Ripon Community Hospital and SSM Health Waupun Memorial Hospital and will provide scholarships for students seeking to become CNAs.

Moraine Park’s nursing assistant training prepares students for work as nursing assistants by teaching the foundations of how to communicate and interact with patients, family and co-workers, maintain and protect client rights, and record observations. Students also learn ethical and legal responsibilities of nursing assistants, how to provide safe care for a diverse population, assist clients with long-term, disabling conditions, and more. The program also prepares students to take the Wisconsin Nurse Aide Registry exam through a combination of more than 75 hours of classroom theory, laboratory work and clinical experience.