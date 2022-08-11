 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
$6K donated to Circus World, plans for 2023 parade

The Baraboo Area Chamber of Commerce and its Big Top Parade organizing committee donate $6,000 to Circus World on Aug. 10 in appreciation for its help in staging the parade on June 25. From left, David SaLoutos, Scott O’Donnell, Nanci Caflisch, Raegen Trimmer and George Althoff.

On Aug. 10, the Baraboo Area Chamber of Commerce donated $6,000 to Circus World in appreciation for the historic site’s help in staging the Big Top Parade this summer.

“The parade is an important event for the Baraboo area because it brings in so many people and embraces our community’s circus heritage,” said Nanci Caflisch, co-chair of the committee that organizes the parade in partnership with the chamber. “We couldn’t do it without Circus World’s support and assistance.”

Despite a dreary forecast, an estimated 15,000 people lined the streets of downtown Baraboo on June 25 to enjoy the parade. The skies cleared just before the parade’s scheduled start time, allowing 90 units - featuring Circus World’s wagons and animals, circus performers, sponsors and community groups – to delight the crowd.

The parade committee’s attention has turned to the 2023 Big Top Parade, which will be held June 24. The parade theme will follow that of Circus World’s big top show, which next summer will be Western.

Watch for updates on the 2023 parade at bigtopparade.com.

