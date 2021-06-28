$7,500 donated for wellness center

Pastor Brent Matzen and the Waupun Trinity Reformed Church donated $7,500 to Rick Vant Hoff, Church Health Services, board member, for the Rock River Wellness Center project on May 13. Construction and remodeling for this project is underway with completion before school starts. The renovated space will provide individual counseling areas, a larger group meeting area and technology and furnishings for use by health care professionals, students, and families. Initially, it will be used for mental health programs and Alcohol and Other Drug Abuse Programs counseling. With its location and secure entrance at the Rock River Intermediate School, students and parents will have access to a more confidential area to receive services.