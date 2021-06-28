 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
$7,500 donated for wellness center
0 Comments

$7,500 donated for wellness center

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
$7,500 donated for wellness center

Pastor Brent Matzen, left, and the Waupun Trinity Reformed Church donated $7,500 to Rick Vant Hoff, Church Health Services, board member, for the Rock River Wellness Center project on May 13.

 CHS/Contributed

Pastor Brent Matzen and the Waupun Trinity Reformed Church donated $7,500 to Rick Vant Hoff, Church Health Services, board member, for the Rock River Wellness Center project on May 13. Construction and remodeling for this project is underway with completion before school starts. The renovated space will provide individual counseling areas, a larger group meeting area and technology and furnishings for use by health care professionals, students, and families. Initially, it will be used for mental health programs and Alcohol and Other Drug Abuse Programs counseling. With its location and secure entrance at the Rock River Intermediate School, students and parents will have access to a more confidential area to receive services.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Gilbertson joins bank
Community

Gilbertson joins bank

Molly Gilbertson has joined the staff of National Exchange Bank & Trust as the operations manager at the Beaver Dam office, according to a…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News