St. Vincent de Paul of Sauk Prairie/Roxbury, Inc. met with volunteers on Feb. 6 at the Good Neighbor Clinic of Sauk Prairie to present them with a $7,500 donation to help continue providing health care access to those without insurance in the greater Sauk Prairie area and weekly Vivitrol injections for those in need. From left, Joyce Evers, Helen Campbell, Jarrod Vande Hey, Kathleen Thousand, Jackie Murphy, Mickey Snyder, Ginny Diehl, Taylor Gutierrez, Casey Siebecker, and Dr. Thomas Sullivan.