$7,500 grants awarded locally

MADISON — On Nov. 12, a total of 17 area nonprofit organizations have received community grants totaling $44,000 from Alliant Energy’s Foundation.

The grants fund projects in four key areas, which resonate with Alliant Energy’s core values; hunger and housing, workforce readiness, environmental stewardship, diversity, safety and wellbeing.

Locally, grants were awarded to Clothes for Kids Inc., $1,500 grant for the Clothes for Kids Back-to-School Program, Beaver Dam; Rock River Coalition, $2,500, Citizen Water Quality Monitoring Program Expansion in Dodge County, Beaver Dam; Lomira Fire Department, $1,000, gear dryer, Lomira; Marsh Haven Nature Center, $2,000, trail signage, Waupun.

Grants and donations are funded solely by Alliant Energy shareowners. For more information, visit alliantenergy.com/foundation.