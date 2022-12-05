 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
$7,600 DONATED FOR BEDS

  • 0
First Weber Realtors Portage held its fourth annual trivia night fundraiser on Oct. 22 for the Portage chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace. SHP’s mission is to provide beds to children who don’t have one. The Portage First Weber Office and the First Weber Foundation present a $7,626 donation on Dec. 5. From front, left, John Heitke, Bonnie Dixon, Debra Gerrits, Susan Leahy and Brian Scheibach; back row, Eric Sluga, Jennifer Blau and Brad Cook. Anyone who would like to request a bed for a child can register at shpbeds.org/contact-us or call toll free 1-844-432-BEDS.

 FIRST WEBER

