 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

7 WILL ADVANCE IN SPELLING BEE

  • 0
7 WILL ADVANCE IN SPELLING BEE

The Grand Avenue Spelling Bee took place Jan. 18 with 26 finalists participating. The final seven will compete in Portage at the end of January. Finalists, from left, Cameron Wilson, Easton Weiss, Caden Roth, Basil Welch, Harper Lenerz, Isaac Hayes-Morales, and not pictured Tate Tredinnick.

 GRAND AVENUE

Related to this story

Most Popular

Erickson retires after 31 years

Erickson retires after 31 years

Tomah Health CEO Derek Daly, left, and hospital Medical Staff president Jeffrey Cavaness, M.D. presented Dr. Rod Erickson a recognition clock …

Pianist returns to PCA for concert

Pianist returns to PCA for concert

Portage Center for the Arts welcomes pianist Jason Paul Peterson back to the Zona Gale Stage as part of its 2022-23 Performing Arts Concert Se…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News