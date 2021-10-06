$70K in equipment purchases funded

Mile Bluff Medical Center Foundation supports the health of the community through educational events, scholarships, and the purchase of needed medical equipment. Community donations help make that possible. Funding for about $70,000 has allowed the purchase of a Kaufman Speech Praxis Treatment Kit, $220; High Chair, $250; Mammography Capes, $1,651; two McGrath Mac Laryngoscopes, $2,250; PrimeTC Transport Chair, $3,303; ABPI MD Kit & Cuff, $4,500; four Brewer Exam Tables, $6,232; two Matrix Treadmills, $8,092; Porta Scan 3D Bladder Scanner & Stand, $8,428; two Kangaroo Chairs, $10,000; Pediatric Crib, $10,716; two Draeger Jaundice Meters, $14,275.