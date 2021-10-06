 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
$70K in equipment purchases funded
0 Comments

$70K in equipment purchases funded

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Mile Bluff Medical Center Foundation supports the health of the community through educational events, scholarships, and the purchase of needed medical equipment. Community donations help make that possible. Funding for about $70,000 has allowed the purchase of a Kaufman Speech Praxis Treatment Kit, $220; High Chair, $250; Mammography Capes, $1,651; two McGrath Mac Laryngoscopes, $2,250; PrimeTC Transport Chair, $3,303; ABPI MD Kit & Cuff, $4,500; four Brewer Exam Tables, $6,232; two Matrix Treadmills, $8,092; Porta Scan 3D Bladder Scanner & Stand, $8,428; two Kangaroo Chairs, $10,000; Pediatric Crib, $10,716; two Draeger Jaundice Meters, $14,275.

For more information or to donate, call 608-847-1495, or visit milebluff.com.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Community

Waupun Senior Expo is Thursday

WAUPUN — The Waupun Senior Expo will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at Central Wisconsin Christian School, 301 Fox Lake Road, Waupu…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News