$750 scholarship available
The Portage Education Association will award one $750 scholarship in the name of Tom Reineck to a deserving student currently attending a college or university with junior or senior class standing in the field of education.

Applicants must be graduates of Portage High School and submit a transcript indicating institution credentials as well as class standing to verify junior/senior year in credits at their college or university.

For more information or an application, write or email Fritz Hammer, PEA Scholarship chairman, 414 S. Church St., Endeavor WI 53930, hammerf@portage.k12.wi.us by April 9 for a May 14 deadline.

