$750 scholarship available

The Portage Education Association will award one $750 scholarship in the name of Tom Reineck to a deserving student currently attending a college or university with junior or senior class standing in the field of education.

Applicants must be graduates of Portage High School and submit a transcript indicating institution credentials and class standing to verify current junior/senior year in credits at their college or university.

For information and to receive a scholarship application, mail request by April 8, to Fritz Hammer, PEA Scholarship chair, 414 S. Church St., Endeavor WI 53930 or email hammerf@portage.k12.wi.us.

Completed application materials must be received by May 13.