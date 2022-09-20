 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
77 COATS DONATED TO GIVING TREE

  • 0
Monsignor O’Reilly Knights of Columbus Council 746-Baraboo, Deputy Grand Knight Pat Finnegan, right, and Tom Stodola, left, donate six cases of winter coats from its Coats for Kids project, for a total of 77 coats, to Deb Turner of the Sauk County Giving Tree on Sept. 1 The funds were raised from the profits and donations collected at the Knights pancake breakfast held Sept. 18.

 BOB KAPPEL

