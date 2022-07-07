 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
$7K DONATED TO LOCAL EMS

$7K DONATED TO LOCAL EMS

Jahnke's Piggly Wiggly Juneau held an EMS fundraiser for local EMS Departments in recognition of National EMS Week in May. The fundraiser included Register Round up, silent auction, brat & burger fry, and donation boots at register, raising $7,000. On June 28, donations of $1,000 were made to, from left, Lt. Jake Retzlaff, Beaver Dam; Dan Zank, Juneau; Tom Hazelberg, Iron Ridge; Carole Baker, Horicon; Dan Jahnke, owner Jahnke's Piggly Wiggly; Mark Saeger Burnett; Colin Marshall Hustisford, and Michelle Denruiter, Clyman Clyman-Lowell-Reeseville.

 DAN JAHNKE

