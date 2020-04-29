$7K DONATED TO REEDSBURG AREA FOOD PANTRY
0 comments

The Reedsburg Lions Club donated $7,000 on April 25 to the Reedsburg Area Food Pantry during the spring 2020, Lions Club challenge. Pictured, from left, are Lou Kirt, Shirley Albers, Judy Rabuck, and Steve Broton.

 MIKE GARGANO/Contributed

