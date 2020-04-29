$7K DONATED TO REEDSBURG AREA FOOD PANTRY Apr 29, 2020 42 min ago 0 × You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate! Already a subscriber? Log in or Activate your account. Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}} {{html}} More Close {{action_button}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. × Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}} {{featured_button_text}} The Reedsburg Lions Club donated $7,000 on April 25 to the Reedsburg Area Food Pantry during the spring 2020, Lions Club challenge. Pictured, from left, are Lou Kirt, Shirley Albers, Judy Rabuck, and Steve Broton. MIKE GARGANO/Contributed Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save $7K DONATED TO REEDSBURG AREA FOOD PANTRY 0 comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular +3 Community Portage realtors earn awards Apr 24, 2020 Century 21 Affiliated recognized the Century 21 Real Estate LLC Portage office with the Century 21 Quality Service Pinnacle Award, and its ass… Community 300 POUNDS OF CHEESE DONATED TO FOOD PANTRY Apr 22, 2020 +2 Community PETS OF WEEK: Ruby and Snap Apr 22, 2020 Ruby is a 3-year-old Doberman Pinscher mix. She has lived with both children and dogs and should do well in a home with them as long as they g… +2 Community PETS OF WEEK: Ruby and Snap Apr 22, 2020 Ruby is a 3-year-old Doberman Pinscher mix. She has lived with both children and dogs and should do well in a home with them as long as they g… Community County cancels hazardous clean sweep event Apr 22, 2020 County cancels hazardous clean sweep event