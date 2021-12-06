 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
$8,500 awarded to Aldo Leopold Foundation
0 Comments

$8,500 awarded to Aldo Leopold Foundation

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Wisconsin Humanities, with funds from the National Endowment for the Humanities and the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, have awarded grants to more than $367,000 in Recovery Funds to 47 nonprofits in Wisconsin, according to a Dec. 6 press release.

Wisconsin Humanities Recovery Grants help the state prevent, prepare for, respond to, and recover from the pandemic. Locally, Aldo Leopold Foundation, Inc. in Baraboo, received $8,500.

Funds awarded will help organizations with everything from salary support and utility bills to strategic planning and cultural programming, and improving public access to communities’ history through digitization.

For more information about Wisconsin Humanities, visit http://wisconsinhumanities.org or contact Dena Wortzel, executive director, at 608-265-5593 or email dena.wortzel@wisconsinhumanities.org.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News