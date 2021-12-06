$8,500 awarded to Aldo Leopold Foundation

Wisconsin Humanities, with funds from the National Endowment for the Humanities and the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, have awarded grants to more than $367,000 in Recovery Funds to 47 nonprofits in Wisconsin, according to a Dec. 6 press release.

Wisconsin Humanities Recovery Grants help the state prevent, prepare for, respond to, and recover from the pandemic. Locally, Aldo Leopold Foundation, Inc. in Baraboo, received $8,500.

Funds awarded will help organizations with everything from salary support and utility bills to strategic planning and cultural programming, and improving public access to communities’ history through digitization.

For more information about Wisconsin Humanities, visit http://wisconsinhumanities.org or contact Dena Wortzel, executive director, at 608-265-5593 or email dena.wortzel@wisconsinhumanities.org.