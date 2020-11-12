$8,500 in grants awarded

A total of 12 area nonprofit organizations have received community grants totaling $24,000 from Alliant Energy’s Foundation, according to a Nov. 11 press release.
The grants fund projects in four key areas, which resonate with Alliant Energy’s core values, hunger and housing, workforce readiness, environmental stewardship and diversity, safety and wellbeing.
Grants awarded locally include, Kids Ranch Inc., Baraboo, $1,500, Childhood Literacy Program; Riverland Conservancy Inc., Merrimac, $3,000, Merrimac Preserve Operation Fresh Start Restoration; Summer Outdoor Adventure Club Inc., Reedsburg, $1,000, Bike Shop; Ferry Bluff Eagle Council, Sauk City, $3,000, Bald Eagle Watch Days 2021.
Grants and donations are funded solely by Alliant Energy shareowners. For more information, visit alliantenergy.com/foundation.
