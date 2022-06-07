 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

$800 DONATED FOR VETERANS

  • 0
$800 DONATED FOR VETERANS

Homan Auto Group of Waupun held a classic car show on June 4 raising $839 for Nation of Patriots. Bill Sherer, left, accepts the donation from Mark Homan.

 NATION OF PATRIOTS

Related to this story

Most Popular

Fair Food Festival is today

Fair Food Festival is today

The Dodge County Fairgrounds will host its Fair Food Festival from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. today with food trucks, vendors, live music and popular k…

$3K scholarships awarded

$3K scholarships awarded

The W.R. & Floy A. Sauey Family Foundation has awarded one-year $3,000 collegiate scholarships, renewable for up to four years, to three c…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News