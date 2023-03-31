The Sauk Prairie Optimist Club presents a $300 donation to the Ruth Culver Community Library, $300 to the George Culver Community Library and $200 to the Sauk Prairie Middle School Forensics Club on March 29. From left, Joy Pulsfus, Optimist; Lauren White, RCCL; Lisa Reiner Thomas, GCCL; and Louann Rinken, SPMSFC.