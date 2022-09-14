 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
$850 DONATED TO FOOD PANTRY FOR AED

  • 0
Tomah Health Community Foundation ex-officio Eric Prise, left, presents an $850 donation to Dawn Pleuss, executive director at Neighbor for Neighbor Food Pantry, on Sept. 7. The contribution will be used to help purchase an automated external defibrillator for the facility at 1118 W. Veterans St., Tomah. Anyone interested in contributing to the pantry can contact Pleuss at 608-372-6737.

