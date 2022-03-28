 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
$874 DONATED TO AMBULANCE SERVICE

Fry’s Family Fitness owners, Randy Fry, left, and Heather Fry, right, present $874 in proceeds from their March 12 Love to Lift Competition to Josh Kowalke, director, Reedsburg Area Ambulance Service. The funds will be used toward the purchase of a Power Load System for one of its ambulances.

 JOSH KOWALKE/Contributed

