$888 donated to purchase children's books

Reedsburg Area Medical Center employees raised $888 through the sale of equipment, fish tanks, an elliptical, and silent auction items, no longer needed in the facility on Nov. 30. The RAMC Foundation used these funds to purchase books for the Reach Out and Read program. The books are distributed by providers at the RAMC Physicians Group during patient well-child visits and ordered by Kris Houtler, assistant director at Reedsburg Public Library.