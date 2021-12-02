$888 donated to purchase children's books

Reedsburg Area Medical Center employees raised $888 through the sale of equipment, fish tanks, an elliptical, and silent auction items, no longer needed in the facility on Nov. 30. The RAMC Foundation used these funds to purchase books for the Reach Out and Read program. The books are distributed by providers at the RAMC Physicians Group during patient well-child visits and ordered by Kris Houtler, assistant director at Reedsburg Public Library.
At RAMC, doctors, nurse practitioners, and other medical professionals incorporate Reach Out and Read's evidence-based, three-part model into regular pediatric checkups:
- Trained doctors and nurses speak with parents about the importance of reading aloud, starting in infancy.
- At each regular checkup from 6 months to 5 years of age, the child receives a new book to take home.
- Create literacy-rich environments that include gently-used books for waiting room use, and provide books to siblings.
For more information on how to contribute to the RAMC Foundation, contact Carol Lankey at 608-524-9088, email, clankey@ramchealth.org or donate online at ramchealth.com/ramc-family/ramc-foundation.