9/11 Memorial Stair Climb held

Operation Honor Bound, a new veterans organization based in Baraboo, held the 9/11 20th Anniversary Memorial Stair Climb event on Sept. 11 at the Baraboo High School football field. Members of the Baraboo Fire Department, the Baraboo Police Department and Baraboo EMS attended and climbed 15,840 stairs, the equivalent of eight World Trade Centers, in memorial to those who lost their lives 20 years ago in the attack on the World Trade Center.