Operation Honor Bound, a new veterans organization based in Baraboo, held the 9/11 20th Anniversary Memorial Stair Climb event on Sept. 11 at the Baraboo High School football field. Members of the Baraboo Fire Department, the Baraboo Police Department and Baraboo EMS attended and climbed 15,840 stairs, the equivalent of eight World Trade Centers, in memorial to those who lost their lives 20 years ago in the attack on the World Trade Center.
9/11 Memorial Stair Climb held
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Beaver Dam Area Chamber of Commerce welcomed its 2021-2022 class of Leadership Beaver Dam on Sept. 8. The first class of this professional…
Daisy is a 7-year-old beagle, terrier mix surrendered because she didn’t get along with the chickens at home. She would do best with a fenced …
MBE CPAs, LLP announces the grand opening of a new office in Portage. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at 4 p.m. Wednesday at 208 Town St.
Juneau Fire Dept. plans silent parade to honor 9/11 fallen
WAUPUN — The Waupun Area Veterans Memorial wall in Shaler Park is a lasting tribute to all Waupun area veterans who have served or are now ser…
Community Activities & Services Department, in The Watermark, 209 S. Center St., Beaver Dam
The Exchange Club of Beaver Dam presented the Book of Golden Deeds Award to Gail Hope-Henschel on Sept. 8. The award is given to a citizen in …
Applications for marriage licenses by Karen J. Gibson, Dodge County Clerk:
National Exchange Bank & Trust announces two promotions, Mark Witt to retail lending supervisor, and Desirae Jimenez to assistant vice pre…
Agnesian HealthCare modifies visitor guidelines