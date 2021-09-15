 Skip to main content
9/11 Memorial Stair Climb held
Baraboo firefighters, police and EMS personnel, from front, left, Justin Riley, Seamus O’Donoghue, Chief Kevin Stieve; middle row, Operation Honor Bound representative, Brandon Scott; Matt Noll, officer, Trent Bentilla, Aubrey De Forest; back row, Mark Wichner and Max Jakovljevic, participate in the 9/11 20th Anniversary Memorial Stair Climb event on Sept. 11 at the Baraboo High School football field.

 BRANDON SCOTT/Contributed

Operation Honor Bound, a new veterans organization based in Baraboo, held the 9/11 20th Anniversary Memorial Stair Climb event on Sept. 11 at the Baraboo High School football field. Members of the Baraboo Fire Department, the Baraboo Police Department and Baraboo EMS attended and climbed 15,840 stairs, the equivalent of eight World Trade Centers, in memorial to those who lost their lives 20 years ago in the attack on the World Trade Center.

