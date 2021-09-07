9/11 Observances

Habitat for Humanity of Wisconsin River Area will host a special initiative for women veterans called “She Served,” with a day of service on Saturday, Sept. 11 by helping to build a Habitat home in Baraboo. The event begins with a ceremony to remember the victims and heroes of 9/11 as well as honoring women veterans who have served our nation. The Fay-Robinson chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will provide lunch and present challenge coins to participants. Sauk County Veterans Service Officer Tony Tyczynski will be a guest speaker. Sign up at hfhwisconsinriver.org/sheserved or call 608-448-2888.