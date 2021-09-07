9/11 Observances

Baraboo
Habitat for Humanity of Wisconsin River Area will host a special initiative for women veterans called “She Served,” with a day of service on Saturday, Sept. 11 by helping to build a Habitat home in Baraboo. The event begins with a ceremony to remember the victims and heroes of 9/11 as well as honoring women veterans who have served our nation. The Fay-Robinson chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will provide lunch and present challenge coins to participants. Sauk County Veterans Service Officer Tony Tyczynski will be a guest speaker. Sign up at hfhwisconsinriver.org/sheserved or call 608-448-2888.
Portage
A 9/11 20th anniversary ceremony hosted by Portage Police Department will held at 6:30 p.m. at Portage High School football field, 2600 Woodcrest Drive or Portage High School Gymnasium, 301 E. Collins St., if event is moved indoors due to weather. Keynote speaker is Chris Ackley, army veteran and battalion chief of training at Mequon Fire Department. PHS choirs and band will perform. Honor Guard and rifle teams will provide memorial honors. Ceremony concludes with silent candlelight walk.
Wisconsin Dells
Kilbourn Fire Department 8:30 a.m. at the fire station, 712 Oak St., rain or shine. The fire stations bell will ring about 9 a.m.